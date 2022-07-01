Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMESF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Red Metal Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

