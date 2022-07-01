Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RMESF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Red Metal Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
