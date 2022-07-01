RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $270,690.48 and $3,357.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00265479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002431 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

