Redwood Investments LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

