Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $373.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

