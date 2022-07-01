Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,904 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farfetch by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,827,000 after purchasing an additional 665,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

