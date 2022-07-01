Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
Recommended Stories
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.