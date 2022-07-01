Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,589 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vistra worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.65%.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.