Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

