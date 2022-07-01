Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BJ stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

