Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 7,064 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of First American Financial worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

FAF opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

