Reinhart Partners Inc. Takes $16.33 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of National Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $31.23 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

