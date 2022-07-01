Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 164,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $278.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.54.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.