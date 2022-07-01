Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 4,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 814,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,981 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

