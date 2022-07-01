Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,475 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 4.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 960,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 85,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,617. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

