Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Renalytix alerts:

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.