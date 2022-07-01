RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

RENN Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. RENN Fund has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

