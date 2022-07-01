Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Contrast

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 4.83 -$4.56 million ($0.13) -19.46 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 8.65 -$20.55 million ($0.50) -29.56

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -23.97% -13.57% -11.83% Treace Medical Concepts -25.92% -28.57% -19.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repro Med Systems and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.83%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Treace Medical Concepts on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

