Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 159,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

