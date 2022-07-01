Retirement Capital Strategies Buys 48,350 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

