Revomon Price Tops $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $90,278.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00658904 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

