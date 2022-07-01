Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

