Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $174.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

