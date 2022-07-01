Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

