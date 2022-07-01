Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $207.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

