RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 63,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $16.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
