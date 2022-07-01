RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 63,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

