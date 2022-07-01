Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 63.3% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,867. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

