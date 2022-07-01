Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 63.3% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Riverside Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,867. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
