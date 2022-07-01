Riverview Trust Co Acquires 102 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

ODFL opened at $256.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.