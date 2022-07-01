Riverview Trust Co Acquires 1,801 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.17 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

