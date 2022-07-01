Riverview Trust Co Acquires 2,615 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

