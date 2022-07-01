Riverview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

ETN stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

