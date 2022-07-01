Riverview Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

