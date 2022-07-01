Riverview Trust Co Has $378,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

