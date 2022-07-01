Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

