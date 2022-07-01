Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 37,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,762,142 shares in the company, valued at C$7,250,585.32.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

NHK stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.