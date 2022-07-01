RS Crum Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

