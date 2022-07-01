RS Crum Inc. Sells 953 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 335,557 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

