Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0478

Rubic (RBC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $260,605.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

