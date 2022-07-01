Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 416,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,182,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

RUBY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.