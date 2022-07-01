RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $475.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.83. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $461.85 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.