Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryanair worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.