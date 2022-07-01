Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,326. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $90.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

