SafeBlast (BLAST) Tops One Day Volume of $114,781.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $438,030.28 and $114,781.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00524937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011790 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

