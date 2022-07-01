SafeMoon Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $25,995.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.