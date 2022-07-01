Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.10 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.15), with a volume of 576367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.10 ($2.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The company has a market capitalization of £245.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.86.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

