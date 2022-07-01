Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

