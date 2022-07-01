Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SZGPY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.