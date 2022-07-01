Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

SAND opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 150.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

