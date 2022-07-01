Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $21.75. Saputo shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 3,012 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAPIF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

