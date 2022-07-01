Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

