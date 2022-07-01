Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

